Sprouts Farmers Market falls again

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) is down another 6.0% as the grocery stocks continues to get sold off by investors over concerns on Amazon lowering prices at Whole Foods.

Late last week, Jefferies came out in defense of the grocery sector, saying it didn't make sense to punish the stocks twice for the same reason.

Sprouts sold off in the days after the Amazon-Whole Foods decision was announced on the conclusion that organic food pricing from Seattle would get aggresssive.

