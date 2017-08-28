FDA OKs Abbott's HeartMate 3 LVAD device; shares up 1%

The FDA approves Abbott's (ABT +0.6% ) Full MagLev HeartMate 3 Left Ventricular Assist System (LVAD) for the management of advanced heart failure patients who need short-term hemodynamic support. The device employs full magnetic levitation to reduce trauma to blood passing through the system and improve blood flow.

The data supporting the marketing application was generated in a study called MOMENTUM 3 which showed patients using the device experienced an 83% increase in walk distance and a 68% improvement in quality-of-life measures. Users also experienced a survival rate of 86% with freedom from disabling stroke and reoperation to replace the pump at six months.

The product was CE Mark'd in Europe in October 2015.