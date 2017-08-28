American Midstream cut to Sector Perform at RBC

American Midstream Partners (AMID -2.1% ) is downgraded to Sector Perform from Outperform with a $14 price target, cut from $18, at RBC Capital, as AMID has leaned more heavily on sponsor support than the firm expected to hit 2017 targets.

With propane being sold, AMID now has ambitious plans to materially grow EBITDA in 2018 while also alleviating the need for more sponsor support, but RBC believes current assets will not be sufficient and sees more A&D announcements forthcoming.

RBC praises AMID's experienced management team but says visibility is more limited to hit its targets.