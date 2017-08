Targeting the Navy and Indian Air Force, Boeing (BA) has offered to set up a manufacturing facility in India for production of its F/A 18 Super Hornet, if the company gets contracts for their supply.

"We are talking about creating a next generation facility in India," said Dan Gillian, VP of Boeing's F/A 18 program.

The aircraft will not require any modifications to operate from Indian carriers and will have lowest cost per hour flight ratio compared to other such platforms.