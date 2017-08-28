Fusion Telecom up 70% on cloud combo with Birch

Fusion Telecommunications (NASDAQ:FSNN) is up 70% after announcing that it will buy the cloud and business services unit of Birch Communications in an all-stock deal to create one of North America's biggest cloud service providers.

The combined company will be worth about $950M including debt; Fusion started the day with a market cap of $27.6M. The new firm will have more than 150,000 business customers, 30 data centers, 31,000 fiber route miles and metro fiber assets in 11 major markets.

The combination is also expected to have pro forma annual revenue of $575M, with more than $150M in pro forma annual EBITDA. Net debt is expected to be less than 4x EBITDA.

Privately held Birch will get about 73M common shares of Fusion valued at $3.85/share, a 200% premium compared to Friday. Fusion shareholders will own 25% of the combination while Birch shareholders will own 75%.