Biogen's Alzheimer's candidate aducanumab shows long-term treatment effect in extension phase of early-stage study

Biogen (BIIB +2.5% ) is up on light volume on the heels of its announcement of positive data from the long-term extension of its ongoing Phase 1b clinical trial assessing Alzheimer's disease (AD) candidate aducanumab.

In patients treated up to 36 months, amyloid plaque, measured by PET imaging, continued to decrease in a dose- and time-dependent manner, with amyloid plaque levels in the 10 mg/kg fixed-dose cohort reaching and remaining at a level regarded as a negative scan.

Additional data will be submitted for presentation at a future medical conference.

Aducanumab is a human recombinant monoclonal antibody derived from a library of B cells collected from healthy elderly subjects with no signs of cognitive impairment. It is being developed under a global deal with Neurimmune inked in November 2007. Two Phase 3 studies are in process.