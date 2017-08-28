Mobile Telesystems revenue, underlying profit beat in Q2

Mobile TeleSystems (NYSE:MBT) has traded around the flat line so far today, now -0.2% , after posting Q2 results where revenue inched up and topped expectations.

Group OIBDA was up 8.2%, to 44B rubles, beating an expected 42.8B rubles.

Mobile subscribers rose 1.1% to 108.8M total; in Russia, subscribers rose to 79M from 77.8M, and in Ukraine, subscribers rose to 20.9M from 20.8M.

After a strong half, the company's boosting full-year guidance for group OIBDA to 4%-plus growth for the full year as a "step-up in consumer and business sentiment, as well as relative macroeconomic stability in H1 2017, gives us confidence."

It's affirming revenue guidance of -2% to +2% and has lowered its capex forecast to 75B rubles due to a stronger ruble than anticipated.

