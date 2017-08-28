Intel launches new AI-focused VPU

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) announces the new Movidius Myriad X vision processing unit, which advances deep learning and AI vision-based devices from VR headsets to drones to smart cameras.

The Myriad X system-on-a-chip ships with a dedicated Neural Compute Engine, a deep neural network accelerator that the company says can achieve over 1 trillion operations per second of computing on DNN inferences.

Myriad X also features 2.5 MB of homogenous on-chip memory allowing for up to 450 GB per second of internal bandwidth to minimize off-chip transfers that can cause lags and increased power usage.

See more specs in the press release.

