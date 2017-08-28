Novartis' canakinumab reduces major adverse CV events in at-risk patients in late-stage study

Top-line results from a large-scale Phase 3 clinical trial, CANTOS, assessing Novartis' (NVS -0.5% ) ACZ885 (canakinumab) in people with a prior heart attack and inflammatory atherosclerosis showed a treatment benefit. The data were presented at the European Society of Cardiology Congress in Barcelona and published in The New England Journal of Medicine.

Patients treated with 150 mg of ACZ885 (in addition to standard-of-care, including lipid-lowering therapy) experienced a 15% reduction in major adverse cardiovascular (CV) events (MACEs), a 24% relative reduction in the risk of heart attack and a non-statistically significant 100% reduction in the risk of CV death.

Additional results included a 17% relative reduction in the risk of a composite of non-fatal heart attack, non-fatal stroke, CV death and hospitalization for unstable angina requiring unplanned revascularizations, a 36% reduction in the risk of hospitalization for unstable angina requiring unplanned revascularization and 32% less risk of any coronary revascularization.

The company plans to submit the CV data for regulatory approval.

Canakinumab is a fully human monoclonal antibody that inhibits interleukin-1beta, a cytokine that plays a key role in inflammation, specifically inflammatory arteriosclerosis.

