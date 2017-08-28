Personal and commercial insurers face Harvey with record capital levels

Analysts say Harvey’s timing is good for insurers and insurance customers in one sense: Personal and commercial insurers have record levels of capital, thus the storm is unlikely to cause extensive damage to the industry’s financial strength.

It would take $100B or more of losses in a 12-month period to cause distress within the insurance industry, analysts estimate; Hurricane Katrina in 2005, the costliest hurricane in U.S. history, caused nearly $50B in insured losses in 2016 dollars, according to Wells Fargo.

While the industry is strong overall, companies with large Texas operations could suffer short-term hits; the top homeowners insurers in Texas are State Farm, Allstate (ALL -1.3% ) and Farmers, while the top personal auto insurers in the state are State Farm, Berkshire Hathaway's (BRK.A, BRK.B) Geico and Allstate.

The worst damage from the storm is expected to be caused by flooding, which is not typically covered by homeowners insurance; flood damage usually is backed by the National Flood Insurance Program.

FBR analysts expect Harvey will generate moderate catastrophe losses for property and casualty insurers.