Sony cuts prices on VR bundles; Microsoft announces SteamVR support

Sony (NYSE:SNE) announces the company will drop the price on both of its PlayStation VR bundles with both going on sale September 1.

The basic core package used to sell for $399 with just the headset but will now toss in the required but typically not included PlayStation Camera for free.

The premium bundle has the camera, two Move controllers, and the minigame collection PlayStation Worlds packaged with the headset for $449, a discount of $50.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) announces that Valve’s SteamVR platform games will run on the Windows Mixed Reality headsets.

The Fall Creators Update coming next month will enable the VR capabilities to non-developers using the headsets, which will include the $299 base model and the $399 headset and motion control bundle.

Previously: Facebook planning $200 wireless Oculus VR headset next year (July 13)