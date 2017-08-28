Texas refinery shutdowns push company shares sharply higher

Shares of oil refinery companies are rallying after Hurricane Harvey forced Houston-area refiners to shut down: VLO +1.8% , MPC +1.1% , PSX +0.6% , ANDV +3.7% , PBF +8.5% , HFC +7.7% , CVI +3.4% , CLMT +1.9% , DK +7.7% .

Meanwhile, oil and gas producers, drillers, equipment and service companies are all trading lower on weak oil prices.

"With some of the major refineries closing down in Houston, we're seeing fireworks in gasoline prices, a move which is being reflected in refinery stocks," says Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at First Standard Financial.

"We're looking at a mini-gasoline spike at the prospect of millions of barrels a day of U.S. refining capacity lost for at least a period of days," says Tom Kloza, global head of energy analysis at the Oil Price Information Service.