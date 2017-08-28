Harvey a top 10 most costly hurricane for insurance industry, analyst says

Harvey could result in $10B-$20B of industry insured losses, making it one of the top 10 most costly hurricanes to hit the U.S., according to J.P. Morgan analyst Sarah DeWitt.
DeWitt lists Allstate (ALL -1.3%), Arch Capital (ACGL -0.9%), Chubb (CB -1.1%), Everest Re (RE -2.9%), Progressive (PGR -2.5%), RenaissanceRe (RNR -1.6%), Travelers (TRV -2.8%), Validus (VR -2.4%) and XL Group (XL -2.6%) as the property and casualty insurers with the most exposure to Texas hurricanes.
Morgan Stanley's Kai Pan notes that flood losses should dwarf wind losses, impacting commercial players more than personal, particularly Hartford Financial Services (HIG -1.6%) and TRV.
Deutsche Bank's Joshua Shanker believes commercial carriers such as AIG (AIG -0.6%) and CB generally will avoid significant exposure to the event, and personal insurers such as ALL and PGR mostly will be exposed to flooded automobiles; in all cases, Harvey could best be described as an earnings event and not a balance sheet event.
