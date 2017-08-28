AstraZeneca teams up AI shop Berg to search for drug candidates

Reuters reports that AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) has inked a research collaboration with Boston-based Berg, a specialist in artificial intelligence, aimed at identifying new drug candidates to treat neurological disorders like Parkinson's disease.

Berg will leverage its AI know-how to search for product candidates based on chemical fragments provided by AstraZeneca. It has already found new biological targets for new medicines by comparing detailed data from tissue samples from diseased and healthy people.

Financial terms are not disclosed, but AstraZeneca will have the right to secure an exclusive license for any of the candidates identified under the partnership.