New ADP proxy: Ackman offered settlement after his webcast

A new SEC filing showing a revised proxy solicitation by Pershing Square lays out a timeline of events in the fund's recent relationship with Automatic Data Processing (ADP +0.3% ) and shows that Bill Ackman wasn't eager for a proxy fight and made a settlement offer to the company.

On Aug. 17, after his morning webcast laying out his strategy for the company, Ackman took part in a late-afternoon call with the ADP board's nominating/corporate governance committee.

In that call, Ackman said he wanted to avoid a contest and "asked the committee whether the Board would agree to expand itself by three and add the Nominees for ADP’s Transformation to the Board." One member responded that "they did not know but would think about the request."

Four days later, on Aug. 21, the board unanimously rejected Ackman's nominees.