FDA conditionally OKs Second Sight's feasibility study of Orion device; shares ahead 12%

Thinly traded nano cap Second Sight Medical Products (EYES +12% ) jumps on more than double normal volume in response to the news that the FDA has conditionally approved its clinical trial to evaluate the feasibility of its Orion Cortical Visual Prosthesis System in up to five patients. The approval is conditional because the agency wants the company to conduct additional device testing and address outstanding questions. It has 45 days to respond.

The company says Orion has the potential to treat almost all forms of blindness. It expects to implant the first patient by year-end.