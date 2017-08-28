Amazon anxiety hits food industry

Barclays issues its thoughts on how it see the Whole Foods evolution under Amazon (AMZN +0.1% ) playing out.

The firm expects broad price cuts across key categories, while some areas such as apparel are drastically paired down. Extra store space is seen going to Amazon innovation/help stations and online order pickup/Amazon Lockers.

Beyond the brick-and-mortar plans from Seattle, pricing strategy is seen as crucial.

"If AMZN were to reduce WFM’s merchandise margins to KR’s (~25%), WFM would generate an operating loss in the $1.2B range annually (excluding any offset from operating expense reductions from automation etc…)," calculates Barclays.

"The demise of mediocre conventional retailers will meaningfully accelerate, in our view - as will the demise of other higher priced natural/organic/specialty retailers," writes the Barcap team. That last part isn't good news for Vitamin Shoppe (VSI -3.2% ), GNC Holdings (GNC -2.5% ) and Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NGVC -2.3% ).

Investors are betting with Barclays on the retail reset today. Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) is down 9.64% and is 19% lower over the last three trading sessions, while Apollo-backed Fresh Market bonds have plunged in value. Supervalu (SVU -3% ) and Kroger (KR -0.9% ) are also slipping again.