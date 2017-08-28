Uber's ex-CEO accuses investor of slander in new court filing

Uber’s (Private:UBER) former CEO Travis Kalanick hits back at Benchmark Capital in a court filing reiterating his belief the investor’s suit should go to arbitration while also filing a claim with the American Arbitration Association.

According to Axios, Delaware judge Sam Glasscock should rule on the arbitration request as early as Wednesday.

Kalanick’s legal filing says that keeping the matter in open court “would expose the company to significant and unnecessary harm for no reason other than Benchmark’s desire to use this forum to publicly slander Mr. Kalanick with its fabricated allegations.”

