WSJ: Saudi Arabia, Russia want three-month extension to oil supply deal

Saudi Arabia and Russia are pushing to extend their deal to limit crude oil production for another three months, which would leave the deal between OPEC and non-OPEC producers in place through the end of June, WSJ reports.

Saudi Arabian energy minister Khalid al-Falih is said to have discussed the proposal with Russian counterpart Alexander Novak in July at a meeting in St. Petersburg about compliance with the production cap.

The two ministers have been lobbying for support from other countries since the St. Petersburg meeting, according to the report.

