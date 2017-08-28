Alnylam and The Medicines Company's inclisiran shows significant treatment effect in mid-stage study

New data from a Phase 2 clinical trial, ORION-1, evaluating Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY -0.5% ) and The Medicines Company's (MDCO +0.7% ) inclisiran for lowering bad cholesterol showed a treatment benefit. The results were presented at the European Society of Cardiology Congress in Barcelona.

Patients receiving a starting dose of 300 mg of inclisiran for on day 1 and day 90 experienced a mean reduction in LDL-C of 56% at day 150 and 51% at day 180. For the six-month period after day 90, the time-averaged LDL-C reduction was 51% (all compared to placebo).

The data support the selected dosing regimen for Phase 3 studies: the starting doses cited above, followed by a 300 mg maintenance dose every six months for up to 18 months. The trials are in the final stages of preparation.

Inclisiran is an investigational GalNAc-conjugated RNAi therapeutic targeting PCSK9, a protein regulator of LDL receptor metabolism. It lowers bad cholesterol (LDL-C) by turning off PCSK9 synthesis in the liver.

The companies are developing inclisiran under a 2013 agreement. Alnylam completed early-stage development while The Medicines Company is leading mid-and late-stage development as well as commercialization, if approved.

