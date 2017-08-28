Motorola closes acquisition of PTT firm Kodiak Networks

Motorola Solutions (MSI +0.7% ) has closed on a deal for push-to-talk specialist Kodiak Networks.

Terms weren't disclosed. Kodiak offers cloud-based push-to-talk to mobile network operators around the world, and it will add a carrier-integrated PTT-over-cellular solution to Motorola's WAVE PTT portfolio, which connects disparate networks via wireless or wireline broadband to allow smartphones, radios and computers to communicate.

“Acquiring Kodiak Networks is another step in building Motorola Solutions’ communications and collaboration software suite and establishing annual recurring revenue streams,” says Motorola's Bruce Brda.