More on eHi Car Services' Q2 results

eHi Car Services (EHIC +2.1% ) reports Car rentals revenues rose 28.7% to RMB500.38M in Q2.

Car services revenues grew 23.9% to RMB139.37M.

RevPAC increased 3.4% to 154.

Fleet utilization rate for car rentals was 72.7%

Gross margin rate improved 90 bps to 29.1% primarily due to a percentage decrease of vehicle-related depreciation in terms of net revenues.

Adjusted EBIT margin rate advanced 300 bps to 15%.

The company expects Q3 revenue to be in the range of RMB780M to RMB800M and for FY2017 to be RMB2.9B.