ReneSola may sell PV manufacturing operations to regain NYSE compliance

ReneSola (SOL +0.8% ) says it has been told for the second time in less than a year that it has fallen below NYSE listing criteria, as its average market cap has remained below $50M for 30 consecutive trading days.

In an attempt to regain compliance, SOL says it entered into a term sheet Chairman and CEO Xianshou Li for a potential disposition of the company's photovoltaic production operations and its LED distribution businesses.

According to the term sheet, ~$573M in debt could be wiped off SOL’s books by selling off parts of its upstream manufacturing operations.