Millions push 'Game of Thrones' finale to HBO ratings record

HBO (TWX +0.1% ) flagship series Game of Thrones easily reached yet another ratings high and set network records with its seventh season finale Sunday.

The show drew 12.1M viewers as it aired, the most-watched episode in HBO history. That's up 36% over last year's season 6 finale, and up 13% from a previous linear viewership high from two weeks ago.

Counting night-of streams, the show drew 16.5M viewers. Delayed viewing will add millions more.

Overall, despite news dominated this year by episode leaks and security breaches, GoT season 7 has been very good to HBO, with ratings up 20% overall in total numbers as well as the key 18-49 demographic.

The finale was its longest ever, approaching a hour and a half after years of mostly hourlong episodes. A final season of just six episodes (likely also longer than average) is expected by many next year, though a lengthy shooting schedule makes it also possible that the final season is delayed further.