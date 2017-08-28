Halo coming to Windows Mixed Reality; NYPD switching out Windows Phones

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) is working with 343 Industries to bring the next Halo game to the Windows Mixed Reality platform. No specifics provided.

The Halo announcement was slipped in with a broader unveiling of Microsoft’s near-term plans for its platform, which Microsoft hopes will help make any VR software available to any head-mounted display.

In other news, the New York Post reports that the NYPD is replacing its 36K Windows phones with iPhones possibly due to Microsoft ending support for version 8.1 or due to the company’s generally declining smartphone market share.

