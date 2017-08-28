Don't expect wave of acquisitions from Gilead/Kite deal - Guggenheim

Guggenheim's Tony Butler conjures up some rain on today's Gilead/Kite-stoked biotech parade. He says the $11.9B deal won't necessarily lead to more, especially considering the uncertainty with tax reform and repatriation of overseas cash. The number of global biotech M&A's was on track to be the lowest in four years before today's action.

Mr. Butler's sober outlook is at odds with other analysts who are much more bullish about the potential for more mergers.

Source: Bloomberg

Previously: Gilead takes out Kite Pharma for $11.9B in cash; Kite up 16% premarket (Aug. 28)