Movies scrap for scraps in worst box-office weekend in years

The Hitman's Bodyguard (LGF.A -0.5% , LGF.B -0.5% ) prevailed again among film grosses over the weekend, but it lorded over the weakest North American total since 2001.

A confluence of events combined to dim attendance at the movies, including the devastation of a major hurricane hitting Texas and a massive pay-per-view prize fight. Overall, films earned just $49.6M.

How bad was it? Broadcasts of the Mayweather-McGregor fight shown at theaters (for tickets of around $40 a pop) were the third-biggest theatrical draw on Saturday, pulling $2.6M. That was good for eighth place for the weekend as a whole (still ahead of the debut of Birth of the Dragon).

Hitman's Bodyguard drew $10.1M to bring its two-week total to $39.6M and top Annabelle: Creation (TWX +0.2% ), which remained in second with $7.35M, just ahead of newcomer Leap! (Weinstein) with $5M.

Next weekend may be more of the same, with the first Labor Day holiday in some time without a major wide release.