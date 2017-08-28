Analysts weigh in on ripple effect from Gilead/Kite marriage

Sell-side analysts comment on Gilead's (GILD +1.3% ) $11.9B takeout of Kite Pharma (KITE +28% ):

Barclays: Jeff Meachem says the deal removes "some overhang" on Gilead shares but questions whether Kite can re-accelerate growth (OVERWEIGHT/$85).

Jefferies: Michael Yee says the deal could "jump start" biotech M&A activity and boost the sector. Thinks Kite will add $1B - 2B in revenue between 2018 and 2021.

Baird: Brian Skorney calls the deal "incrementally negative" since Gilead's payoff is "further down the line," adding that CAR-T's are "extraordinarily high-cost products" that will make a positive ROI tough to achieve (OUTPERFORM/$87).

Stifel: Thomas Shrader says Gilead is a "reasonable acquirer" and does not expect a counter offer from another suitor.

Source: Bloomberg