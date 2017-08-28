Uber roundup: new CEO could get $200M, needs to divest competitor

Bloomberg reports that Expedia’s Dara Khosrowshahi could get at least $200M to leave for Uber’s (Private:UBER) CEO slot.

Khosrowshahi had $184.4M in unvested Expedia stock options as of Friday’s close and companies tend to grant replacement awards to execs that have to leave behind that equity before the term expires.

Uber will also likely grant an annual salary and stock awards vested over several years, which could push the total price over $200M.

Meanwhile, Recode reports that Khosrowshahi might have to divest shares in Convoy, a freight start-up competitor of UberFreight.

Khosrowshahi contributed to Convoy’s $2.5M seed round.

Earlier this summer, Uber’s board member Garrett Camp divested his Convoy shares.

Finally, CNBC reports that Uber’s U.S. operations have less diversity than Expedia.

Expedia employed 51% women and 49% as of last June, while Uber has 32.9% women and 67.1% men.

