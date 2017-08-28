Analysts still weighing effects of China Mobile optical tender

Uncertainty abounds as analysts try to parse the specific effects of last week's huge tender for optical components by China Mobile (CHL -0.2% ).

The tender is part of a project said to build 50,000-70,000 40G/100G ports, though the early report lacked some details that could prove critical to individual makers.

Rosenblatt's Jun Zhang suggests analysts are misunderstanding an order that's for 42,000 "sets" of equipment rather than ports, and could be smaller than it appears.

Oclaro management says size and mix of the tender are still critical factors to judge its importance, according to B. Riley's Dave Kang. A key difference between this tender and some in late 2015 is that the previous tenders were asked to be shipped within four months whereas this one is four quarters -- critical for capacity management, he writes.

Demand for the tender should be small in Q4 and ramp up, Zhang says, adding that Huawei's forecast excluding the China Mobile tender could provide an order recovery for suppliers (except Finisar (FNSR +0.1% ) and Oclaro (OCLR -0.9% )).