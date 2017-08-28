280K Texas customers still without power as utilities struggle with rains

~280K Texas customers still are without power, according to four of the state's investor-owned utilities, as continued high winds, rain and flooding prevent the companies from restoring power in some of the hardest hit areas.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) reported more than 100K outages earlier today but the total had dropped to ~91K shortly after 1 p.m.

American Electric Power's (NYSE:AEP) Texas coverage area south of Houston had 150K without electricity as of 11 a.m., down from a peak of 220K outages on Saturday afternoon.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) said 29K customers were without power in areas north of Houston and warned of additional outages if Harvey again moves inland as anticipated.

Houston, Beaumont and Victoria are expected to see continued periods of torrential rain through Tuesday, before Harvey begins to move north on Wednesday and out of the flood zone by Thursday.