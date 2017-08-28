Bristol-Myers and Daiichi Sankyo team up to evaluate Opdivo/DS-8201 combo in breast and bladder cancers

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) and Daiichi Sankyo (OTCPK:DSKYF) will collaborate on a Phase 1b clinical trial to evaluate the combination of Opdivo (nivolumab) and DS-8201 in patients with HER2-positive breast cancer and patients with urothelial (bladder) cancer.

The open-label study will be conducted in two parts: the first will determine the recommended dose of DS-8201 with Opdivo in HER2-positive breast cancer patients who have not responded to standard treatment or for which no standard treatment is available and the second will assess the efficacy of the combination at the specified dose in both breast and bladder cancer patients. Enrollment should commence in Q1 2018. Daiichi will conduct the study.

DS-8201 is an antibody-drug conjugate consisting of a humanized HER2 antibody attached to a topoisomerase I inhibitor payload via a tetrapeptide linker designed to reduce systemic exposure to the chemo.

Nivolumab is a programmed death-1 (PD-1) immune checkpoint inhibitor designed to activate the immune system to attack cancer cells.