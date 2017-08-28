Enterprise Products says facilities not hit with any significant damage

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) says its facilities on the Texas Gulf coast have incurred no significant damage from the impacts of Harvey.

EPD says two of its eight south Texas natural gas processing plants, including its largest plant Yoakum, are in service, while the remaining gas plants and the Shoup NGL fractionation facility are not in operation due to the effects of the storm including loss of power and loss of third party services.

In general, EPD's natural gas, natural gas liquids and crude oil pipelines serving south Texas and the Eagle Ford Shale are in commercial service.

At the Mont Belvieu facility, four of the eight NGL fractionators, three of six propylene fractionators and storage facilities are in service or limited service.

EPD says the Seaway pipeline from its origin in Cushing, Okla., to most delivery points are in service.

EPD's marine terminals are not in service, as the Houston Ship Channel and Port of Beaumont are closed to ship traffic.