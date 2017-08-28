InVivo to restructure to sharpen focus on INSPIRE study, 39% workforce reduction

With the aim of focusing on the INSPIRE study assessing its Neuro-Spinal Scaffold in spinal injury patients, InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV) will restructure, eliminating 13 jobs (39% of workforce).

It will suspend its chronic SCI stem cell and gene therapy research programs and halt enrollment in its Canadian cervical Neuro-Spinal Scaffold study until the FDA approves a protocol that allows for U.S. enrollment. The company will evaluate strategic options for the cell and gene therapy programs to enable them to advance with outside funding.

The initiative should save ~$7.3M in operating expenses next year and lower cash consumption to ~$1.5M per month.