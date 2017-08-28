Finish Line lowers guidance, adopts rights plan

Finish Line (NASDAQ:FINL) announced today that its board adopted a shareholder rights plan to protect the interests of shareholders.

The company says the rights plan is intended to reduce the likelihood that any person or group would gain control of Finish Line through open market accumulation or coercive takeover tactics.

"The board believes that it is in the best interests of Finish Line and our shareholders to adopt a shareholder rights plan given the current market conditions and recent share accumulations,” says Finish Line Chairman Glenn Lyon.

The move by Finish Line follows the release of preliminary Q2 result by the company. The retailer expects to report Q2 sales of $469.4M vs. $478M consensus and EPS of $0.08 to $0.12 vs. $0.37 consensus

Source: Press Release