Sluggish stocks end little changed

Stocks finished mostly higher but in a session light on volume and conviction, with most of the action revolving around a few specific stocks and industry groups.

Apple was a notable outperformer, gaining 1% following a report it is planning a product event for Sept. 12, which could feature the introduction of the iPhone 8.

Biotech stocks jumped 1.9% amid news that Gilead Sciences would acquire Kite Pharma for ~$11.9B.

Travelers and other property and casualty insurance stocks lagged on concerns about rising claim costs associated with Hurricane Harvey, which produced record flooding in and around Houston.

While gasoline futures traded higher on news of refinery closures due to the storm, crude futures settled 2.7% lower at $46.57/bbl on concerns about weaker demand for oil in the short-term due to the shutdowns.

The financial (-0.5%) and energy (-0.5%) sector were the main laggards, but relative strength in health care (+0.6%) and tech (+0.3%) offset the weakness.

U.S. Treasury prices posted modest gains, bolstered by strong demand at auctions for two-year and five-year notes; the benchmark 10-year yield slipped by a basis point to 2.16%.