Nat gas settles higher as Harvey disrupts south Texas production

September natural gas futures settled 1.1% higher at $2.925/MMBtu, as damage from Harvey is seen disrupting gas production in the Eagle Ford shale and the Gulf of Mexico.

The reduced output has pushed domestic output back below 71B cf/day, a bullish sign for the market, according to Robbie Fraser, commodity analyst at Schneider Electric, adding that the storm is capable of further pipeline disruptions that could trigger short-term price swings.

But the storm also has bearish implications for the market if demand for natural gas is weighed further, and power outages and closing of businesses could offset supply risks.

~26% of natural gas production in the Gulf of Mexico yesterday was offline due to Harvey - "more than anticipated, and surprising,” says analyst Phil Flynn of Price Futures Group; this afternoon, 18% of natural gas production in the region, or 583.4M cf/day, is shut in.

ETFs: UNG, UGAZ, DGAZ, BOIL, GASL, FCG, GAZ, KOLD, UNL, GASX, DCNG, GAZB