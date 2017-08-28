South Texas oil and gas drillers slammed as Harvey forces field closures

Shares of oil and gas producers focused on the Eagle Ford shale suffered a beating in today's trade as Hurricane Harvey hit the area.

"Given the enormous level of rainfall along the Texas Gulf coast the past 3-4 days, we expect most operators in this area will experience near-term field level and/or takeaway issues," says Capital One Securities analyst Phillips Johnston.

Carrizo Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:CRZO) plunged 6.5%, as drilling in the Eagle Ford accounts for 75% of its production, according to Capital One Securities.

Sanchez Energy (NYSE:SN), which drills exclusively in the Eagle Ford, and Wildhorse Resources (NYSE:WRD), which depends on the region for ~72% of its output, each fell 4.1%; EP Energy (NYSE:EPE), which gets about half of its production from the Eagle Ford, tumbled 7.3%.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) CEO Andy Hendricks, whose company operates 21 rigs for drillers in the south Texas area, say some rigs are being put back to work as weather clears up between San Antonio and the coast.