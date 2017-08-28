Dow futures drop 100 points after North Korea fires missile over Japan

Dow futures tumble more than 100 points and shares of gold miners, already sporting broad gains during regular trading, pop higher after North Korea fired a ballistic missile that flew over northern Japan.

It was North Korea's 12th ballistic missile test so far this year, but a senior U.S. intelligence officials told NBC News that it was the first time a North Korean missile on a high-altitude trajectory passed over Japan.

U.S. and Japanese military forces today wrapped up joint exercises in Hokkaido, Japan's northernmost major island, and South Korean and U.S. forces are in the middle of their annual joint exercises.

Among gold miners: GFI +4.1% , EXK +3.5% , AUY +2.8% , KGC +2.3% , GOLD +1.9% , IAG +1.6% , GDX +1.3% , HMY +1.1% , GG +1.1% , AG +1.1% , ABX +1%, GLD +1% , NG +0.9% , GDX +0.7% , NEM +0.7% , GOLD +0.6% .

