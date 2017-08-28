GE Hitachi, ARC extend small modular reactor pact

GE Hitachi Nuclear Energy, the joint venture 60% owned by GE and 40% by Japan's Hitachi, unveils steps to further collaborate with Advanced Reactor Concepts to develop and license the ARC-100 advance small modular reactor.

Through a newly-signed development agreement, GE Hitachi says it will license intellectual property associated with its PRISM advanced reactor design to ARC Nuclear and provide ARC Nuclear, a privately held Delaware company that specializes in small fast reactor technology, access to nuclear infrastructure programs.

GE Hitachi says it also will make an in-kind contribution to ARC Nuclear through an agreement to provide engineering and design expertise.