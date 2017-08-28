CEO says CSX handling service issues as it forges ahead with overhaul

CSX Corp. (NYSE:CSX) CEO Hunter Harrison, battered by complaints over his controversial overhaul of the railroad's network, takes a more conciliatory tone in a newly released letter to the U.S. Surface Transportation Board.

Harrison described his “precision scheduled railroading” approach, which he promised would improve service, cut costs and better use CSX’s assets, and said that this month the railroad had placed “personnel at challenged field locations to bridge communications gaps and target concerns at the local level.”

CSX says it also resumed operations at a yard in Avon, Ind., as the railraod “pursue(s) optimal processing efficiency to best serve our customers.”

Previously, the CSX CEO had responded to criticism of service issues at the company by blaming pushback from some of his own employees to the new plan.