Showtime to issue refunds over Mayweather-McGregor glitches

After some early doubts -- and alongside a lawsuit today -- Showtime (CBS -0.2% ) will be issuing refunds over the glitches linked to its pay-per-view presentation of the Floyd Mayweather-Conor McGregor fight Saturday night.

The main event (one of the most anticipated high-dollar boxing matches in years) was delayed slightly as technical difficulties prevented many from getting into the stream of the fight.

Showtime will refund affected customers $99.99 if it can determine they were unable to watch the event, and if they bought the access in HD through Showtime's direct-to-consumer services. Those who bought the event through another distributor (such as a pay-TV operator or through UFC) are directed to those providers.

Showtime says it got a "very limited" number of complaints overall. Some complaints on Twitter say that UFC told them it wouldn't be issuing refunds.

A class-action suit was filed alleging that Showtime rushed out a service without adequate bandwidth to maximize profits; it sees unspecified damages.

Those viewing through unauthorized streams were counted at around 2.9M people.

Previously: Sports books knock out records with Mayweather-McGregor fight (Aug. 28 2017)