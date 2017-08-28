Toromont Industries buys Hewitt for C$1B, combining Caterpillar distributors

Toromont Industries (OTCPK:TMTNF +13% ) agrees to acquire Hewitt Group for ~C$1.02B in cash and stock, in a deal that will combine two of Canada’s largest heavy equipment distributors and expand Toromont’s network of Caterpillar dealerships.

Hewitt Equipment is the authorized CAT dealer for the province of Quebec, Western Labrador and the Maritimes, as well as the CAT lift truck dealer for most of Ontario.

Toromont says the deal will add 45 branches and 2K employees in Quebec and the Maritimes, bringing its total number of CAT dealerships to 120, located in Canada’s seven eastern provinces and the Nunavut territory.