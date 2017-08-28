Nikkei: Japanese firms form $457M fund for start-ups

A coalition organized by California-based venture capital firm WiL will gather resources from about a dozen big Japanese firms to invest in start-ups via a ¥50B fund (about $457M).

That's one of the biggest funds of mostly Japanese origin to date, Nikkei reports. Sony (NYSE:SNE), ANA Holdings (OTCPK:ALNPY), Suzuki Motor (OTCPK:SZKMY), Mori Building, Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG), Nissan Motor (OTCPK:NSANY), KDDI (OTCPK:KDDIY), Seven & I Holdings (OTCPK:SVNDY) and Itochu (OTCPK:ITOCY) are among the companies involved, it says.

WiL meanwhile will scout investment prospects for the fund, start-ups mainly focusing on the "Internet of things" that can each receive from ¥100M-¥2B.