Deutsche Bank gives Zayo a cautious launch at Hold

Deutsche Bank started Zayo Group (ZAYO) at Hold today, noting that while it like other providers is set to take advantage of robust data growth and a network transition, it's still a "work in progress."

The company is a scaled, independent owner of high-quality fiber assets, says analyst Matthew Niknam, in an environment moving toward 5G.

"In contrast to our cautious stance on Wireless/Wireline operators, we remain bullish on Communication Infrastructure providers (ie: ZAYO) who are poised to benefit from key themes including robust data growth/5G," he writes.

But Zayo's elevated cost of capital and higher leverage are put-offs, and Niknam mentions execution concerns and unclear near-term inflections.

Zayo could also create value via the M&A path, REIT conversion or shareholder returns, he notes.

He has a $36 price target, implying 5.2% upside.