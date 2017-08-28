Marin Software -4.6% as it plans reverse split

Marin Software (MRIN -4.4% ), hovering over the $1/share mark for most of the summer, is down another 4.6% after hours on news that it's initiating a reverse split.

The board's approved the move, which is subject to stockholder approval.

The company will suggest a ratio of at least 6-to-1 and no greater than 10-to-1, and reduce authorized shares from 500M to a number equal to 500M times twice the reverse split ratio.

It will set the ratio before Oct. 6; it expects to hold a special shareholder meeting on Oct. 5.