Cheniere says Sabine Pass continues, Corpus Christi plant spared by storm

Cheniere Energy says its Sabine Pass LNG export terminal in Louisiana remains in operation and its Corpus Christi, Tex., facility, which had been undergoing construction, has sustained only minor damage.

Cheniere says early inspections of its $13B Corpus Christi expansion site only a few miles from Harvey’s landfall revealed only "cosmetic" impacts.

Cheniere said last week that train 3 of Sabine Pass's four LNG trains was undergoing maintenance unrelated to the storm; the full impact on production during the work is not clear.