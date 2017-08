President Trump is sticking to his pledge to make Mexico pay for his proposed border wall despite his request for federal funding for the structure and threat to shut down the government over the money.

"It may be through reimbursement, but one way or the other Mexico is going to pay for the wall. It's needed from the standpoint of security, for the drugs that are pouring in... and the tremendous crime problem."

ETFs: EWW, MXF, MXE, UMX, DBMX, HEWW, SMK, QMEX, MEXX