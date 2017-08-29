Flight to safety amid Korea tensions

The "flight to safety" trade is being seen across financial markets after Pyongyang fired a ballistic missile over Japan, while the U.S. and South Korea wrapped up their annual military drills in the area.

U.S. stock index futures and global shares are flashing red, while gold, the yen and Swiss franc are all getting a bid.

Describing the test as an "unprecedented, grave threat," Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has called for an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council.

U.S. Futures: Dow -0.6% . S&P -0.8% . Nasdaq -1% .

Europe: London -1.5% . Paris -1.6% . Frankfurt -2% .

Asia: Nikkei -0.5% ; Hang Seng -0.4% ; Sensex -1.1% .

Gold +1.2% to $1331/ounce, while the dollar is 0.8% lower to ¥108.43.

