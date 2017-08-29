Sorrento refiles U.S. marketing application for lidocaine patch

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) announces that majority-owned subsidiary SCILEX Pharmaceuticals has resubmitted a New Drug Application (NDA) seeking approval for ZTlido (lidocaine patch 1.8%) for the relief of pain associated with post-herpetic neuralgia.

Two clinical studies confirmed ZTlido delivers bioequivalent levels of lidocaine to Lidoderm (lidocaine patch 5%) and Versatis (lidocaine medicated plaster 5%). ZTlido's value proposition is the ability to deliver a bioequivalent therapeutic dose of lidocaine with a drug load almost 95% less (36 mg/patch versus 700 mg/patch) than comparator products which is safer for children and pets and reduces drug waste.

If the FDA accepts the NDA, the review clock will be six months. If all goes well, commercial launch will commence next year. The U.S. market is ~$750M.

Management will schedule a conference call in the coming weeks to discuss its plans.